KTR demands justice for Telangana students in NEET medical seat allocation

. He demanded that the government withdraw its new decision immediately to prevent any injustice to local students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 04:17 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao raised concerns about the Congress government’s approach to medical seat allocation for Telangana students in NEET exam, calling it unfair and suspicious. He demanded that the government withdraw its new decision immediately to prevent any injustice to local students.

Expressing his anger on the X on Tuesday, Rama Rao criticised the government’s new local/non-local guidelines under GO 33. According to the new rules, only students who studied in Telangana from 9th to 12th grade will be considered local. This means many students from other States who have studied in prestigious institutions in Hyderabad will become local residents of Telangana.

మెడిసిన్ సీట్ల విషయంలో తెలంగాణ విద్యార్థులకు అన్యాయం చేస్తారా ? స్థానికత విషయంలో ప్రభుత్వం అనుసరిస్తున్న తీరు అనుమానాస్పదంగా కనిపిస్తోంది. జీవో 33 ప్రకారం నిర్దేశించిన స్థానికతలోని అంశాలు ప్రభుత్వం వేలితో విద్యార్థుల కళ్లను పొడిచినట్లే ఉన్నాయి. 9 వ తరగతి నుంచి 12 తరగతి వరకు… pic.twitter.com/sXNeFvpQFU — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 6, 2024

The BRS working president pointed out that these changes could be a disadvantage for Telangana students studying in other States, making them non-local in their native State.

“Up to the academic year 2023-24, students were considered local if they studied at least four years between 6th and 12th grades in Telangana, regardless of where they studied during the rest of their education. This ensured our students were treated fairly even if they pursued intermediate education elsewhere,” he explained.

Rama Rao warned that the new rules would lead to thousands of students from other States becoming locals in Telangana, reducing the number of medical seats available to Telangana native students. He urged the government to revert to the previous rules to protect the interests of local students and ensure they are not unfairly deprived of opportunities in medical education.