Hyderabad: Woman dies of electrocution at Pahadishareef

The woman Neha Khatoon (27) died due to electric shock in the early hours of Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:41 PM

Hyderabad: A woman was fatally electrocuted at her house in Pahadishareef in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the woman Neha Khatoon (27), a resident of Pahadishareef and native of Jharkhand, stayed along with her family at Jalpally. Her husband Hasan Ansari runs a battery company at Sriram nagar colony of Jalpally.

On Saturday night, the woman was asleep in the house when the power supply was disrupted. Neha came down from the first floor and wanted to go and sleep in a room on the ground floor.

“When she reached the ground floor through stairs she had noticed the door was latched. With the help of an iron rod she tried to open the bolt of the door but the rod touched the electric wires and she got electrocuted,” said Pahadishareef police.

On hearing a loud noise, Ansari rushed and after switching off the power supply in the house managed to rush Neha to a private hospital where she died during treatment.