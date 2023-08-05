KITSW seminar explores CSEA’s Impact on student talent, creativity

KITS, Warangal's CSE Department has organised a seminar on “The role of Computer Science and Engineering Association (CSEA) in nurturing talent and fostering creativity”.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:31 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

The event, held at the campus auditorium here on Saturday, saw participation from students, faculty, and staff, said KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

Dr Jayadev Gyani, a computer science professor from Majmaah University, Saudi Arabia, delivered the keynote, highlighting the importance of CSE associations in encouraging student collaboration on projects, workshops, and hackathons. He emphasized their role in instilling technology passion. The seminar included a poster launch by CSEA, showcasing their yearly activities. Notable attendees included Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, Prof V Rajagopal, Dr P Niranjan, Dr C Srinivas, and Dr D Prabhakara Chary. The seminar shed light on how CSE associations contribute to students’ technical skills and networks.