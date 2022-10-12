Aamir Khan called out for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor appeared in a commercial for AU Small Finance Bank along with Kiara Advani recently, and the duo has been receiving flak on social media over the past few days.

Hyderabad: It looks like Aamir Khan and trolling have become synonymous because the actor has landed himself in yet another controversy.

In the advertisement, Aamir moves into Kiara’s house after their wedding so that the newlyweds can tend to her ailing father. The ad aims to break traditional stereotypes where the bride is expected to move into her husband’s house. “Welcome Damaad ji,” Kiara’s mother says in the video.

However, this didn’t go down too well with netizens and the hashtag #AamirKhan_Insults_HinduDharma began trending on Twitter on Wednesday. ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots (sic).”

“Hindu traditions are always subject to such commercials and not any other religion ever comes in the picture (sic),” tweeted one person. “Who gave these artists the right to change religious practices in our Hindu culture? AU THIS MUST STOP!! Withdraw this ad!” added another Twitter user.

