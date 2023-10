AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested In Delhi Liquor Scam | BJP Targets AAP Members

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, over corruption allegations. The arrest of the opposition leader was followed by raids at his house in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

