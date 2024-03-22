| Kcr Condemns Arrests Of Opposition Leaders Labels Bjp Govts Actions As Threat To Democracy

KCR condemns arrests of Opposition leaders, labels BJP govt’s actions as threat to democracy

He strongly condemned the politically motivated actions orchestrated by the BJP government, posing a threat to democratic principles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 07:12 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decried the recent arrests of opposition leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, as a dark spot on India’s democratic history.

In a statement here on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the BJP’s alleged attempts to stifle the strong opposition voices with the arrests of key leaders like Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC K Kavitha.

He accused the BJP government of misusing central investigation agencies like ED, CBI and I-T to conduct politically motivated attacks on the opposition parties.

The BRS chief denounced the BJP government’s actions, as they undermine the very democratic foundation of the nation.

He labeled Kejriwal’s arrest as politically motivated and called for the immediate withdrawal of any unlawful charges and the prompt release of those detained.