Aaron George slams epic triple ton in HCA B Division two-day league

Aaron George Varghese hit a 260-ball 321 to power his side Concorde CC to massive 560 runs against Sri Shyam CC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:18 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

VM Dhanush and Mohammed Rizwan

Hyderabad: Aaron George Varghese hit a 260-ball 321 to power his side Concorde CC to massive 560 runs against Sri Shyam CC on the first day of the HCA B Division two-day league, in Hyderabad on Thursday. His innings was laced with 50 boundaries and one over it.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 1: Concorde CC 560 in 85.5 overs (Aaron George Varghese 321, R Ram 50, Ayaan Mohd Ahmed 52) vs Sri Shyam CC; Warangal District 189 in 48.3 overs (Mohd Adnan 3/56, Wafi Kachchhi 5/53) lost to Charminar CC 193/2 in 34.2 overs (Syed Ghouse Hussaini 111, Nomaan Ahmed 66no); Postal 150 in 34.1 overs (S Nishanth Yadav 66; Suraj Naik 4/18) vs Nizamabad District 146/7 in 37 overs; Deccan Blues 186 in 57.3 overs (M Ravi Kumar 55; VM Dhanush 5/49, Mohd Shafi Ali 3/37) vs Rohit XI CC 116/4 in 23.4 overs (Abhay Swaroop 3/47); Cheerful Chums CC 135 in 49.1 overs (Rohan 56) vs Sportive CC 122/2 in 30.2 overs (C Siddharth Rao 80); Vijay Hanuman 151 in 42 overs (Mohd Zaveed 82; Madhukar Mane 3/29, M Sai Karthikeya 5/51) lost to Future Star CC 154/2 in 32.3 overs (Avik Dixit 70no); MCC 183 in 47.4 overs (E Nand Kishore Reddy 62; B Rajshekar 4/43) vs Balaaji CC 73/1 in 8 overs; Mega City CC 276 in 75.4 overs (Suryakiran Yadav 51, Mohd Imran 62; Ujjwal 4/57) vs Hyderabad Blues CC 12/1in 5 overs; Rakesh Xi 244 in 81 overs (B Pranav Naik 70, M Vamshi Reddy 65; R Pranav Adithya 5/52) vs HUCC; Crown CC 309 in 86.1 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 170, Syed Shoaib Arman 74; Swargam Suraj 4/45) vs Visaka CC 15/1 in 3 overs; Beema CC 465/8 in 81 overs (A Jairam Kashyap 173, Likith Karthik 110, Dinesh Rathod 52) vs CCOB; National CC 162 in 43.3 overs (Harsh Dev 83; K Raghava 6/47, KR Dhanush 3/48) vs Secunderabad Nawabs 137/8 in 53 overs (Vishal Singh 3/23, Mosiquiddin 3/24).

Top Performers

Centurions: Aaron George Varghese 321, Mohammed Rizwan 170, A Jairam Kashyap 173, Syed Ghouse Hussaini 111, Likith Karthik 110

Five or more wickets: K Raghava 6/47, Wafi Kachchhi 5/53, VM Dhanush 5/49, M Sai Karthikeya 5/51, R Pranav Adithya 5/52