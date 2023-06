HCA A Division three-day league: Rishiket, Askari slam double ton, Budding Stars post 635/7 on Day 2

Rishiket Sisodia hammered 299 while Syed Askari slammed 200 to power Budding Stars to a massive 635/7 declared against Income Tax on the second day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Rishiket Sisodia hammered 299 while Syed Askari slammed 200 to power Budding Stars to a massive 635/7 declared against Income Tax on the second day

Hyderabad: Rishiket Sisodia hammered 299 while Syed Askari slammed 200 to power Budding Stars to a massive 635/7 declared against Income Tax on the second day of the HCA A Division three-day league, on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 2: SCRSA 167 & 28/4 in 9.1 overs vs Central Excise 389/9 decl in 94.1 overs (PS Chaitanya Reddy 77, J Mallikarjun 76; Karthik Raman 6/59; Gemini Friends CC 324 in 112 overs (Pranav Varma 68, Shubham Sharma 80no; BK Ranganath 4/51) vs Jai Hanuman CC 94 in 38.3 overs (Shubham Sharma 4/39, Abdul Ela Al Qureshi 6/24) & 34/0 in 11 overs; MP Colts CC 573 in 100.4 overs (A Varun Goud 207; Mohd Omer 4/101) vs Ensconse 118/7 in 57.3 overs (C Abhinav Tej 4/36, B Rathan Teja 3/46); Deccan Chronicle 341 vs R Dayanand 333/7 in 80 overs (HK Simha 64, Abhinesh Tiwari 58 batting, Lokesh 52 batting; Mohd Abdul Adnan 3/55); AOC 112 & 129 in 26.5 overs (Ashish Srivastav 3/46) lost to Sporting XI 446/4 decl in 75 overs (A Takshit Rao 208, K Nitesh 51); BDL 230 in 68.5 overs (K Hima Teja 132no; B Tejodhar 3/44, N Shashank Yadav 5/70) vs India Cements 208/4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Vala 67 batting); SBI 256 & 64/3 in 27 overs vs UBI 279 in 56.3 overs (K Krithik Reddy 133; Akash Bhandari 6/115); EMCC 426 in 105.1 overs (Shaik Abdul Zeeshan 4/43) vs Combined District 241/5 in 72 overs (TVS Narayan Teja 104, G Sai Krishna 50); Evergreen CC 510/8 decl in 90 overs vs Cambridge XI 149/6 in 40 overs (B Venkat Sai Sampath 70; G Aniketh Reddy 3/30); Budding Star 635/7 decl in 148 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 299, Syed Askari 200) vs Income Tax 63/4 in 16 overs (Kavin Gupta 3/27).

Top performers

Centurions: Rishiket Sisodia 299, Syed Askari 200A Takshit Rao 208, A Varun Goud 207, K Hima Teja 132no, K Krithik Reddy 133, TVS Narayan Teja 104 batting

Five or more wickets: Karthik Raman 6/59, Abdul Ela Al Qureshi 6/24, Akash Bhandari 6/115, N Shashank Yadav 5/70