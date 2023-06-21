| Gautham Kaushik Power Ours Cc To 291 Run Victory Over Hps B In Hca B Division Two Day League

Gautham, Kaushik power Ours CC to 291-run victory over HPS B in HCA B Division two-day league

V Gautham (177) and C Kaushik (152) slammed centuries as Ours CC defeated HPS B by a massive 291 runs in the HCA B Division two-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Goutam Vemula and C Kaushik

Hyderabad: V Gautham (177) and C Kaushik (152) slammed centuries as Ours CC defeated HPS B by a massive 291 runs in the HCA B Division two-day league, on Wednesday. For the winners, A Nikhil Kumar (4/31) and B Roopak Reddy (3/28) shone with the ball.

Brief Scores: HCA B Division two-day league: Hyderabad Titans CC 324/5 in 90 overs bt Aggarwal Seniors CC 188 in 45.5 overs (P Naga Venkata S 55, D Harshavardhan Reddy 65; P S Koushik 5/32, A Somendra 4/36); Medak District 220 in 68.1 overs bt Sayi Satya CC 109 in 53.4 overs (B Hishanth P 5/26); Venus Cybertech CC 336 in 82.5 overs bt Khammam Dist 269 in 57.3 overs (P Somesh 65; B Jayant Reddy 5/53, Aabhijay V 3/63); Adilabad District 158 in 37.5 (Om Karthik Chandra 5/37) overs lost to Brothers XI 159/7 in 59.2 overs (P Akshith 56; Mahesh 4/49); Balaji Colts CC 459/8 in 90 overs bt Elegant CC 321 in 79.4 overs (Yoganand 86, Praveen Kumar 71; A Harsha 6/31); Galaxy CC 215 in 71.4 overs bt Raju CC 135 in 52.2 overs (Darsh Mohan Lal 3/27); Oxford Blues 305 in 79.5 overs lost to Green Turf CC 308/8 in 75.5 overs (Subash Dey 59, S Koushik 62, Mohd Faizan Shaik 58, T Praneeth 50; Kamal Swaroop 3/55); WMCC 210 in 76.5 overs lost to Khalsa CC 211/1 in 34.5 overs (Dhyeay Rajul Paul 112, Sarthak Bharadwaj 90); Classic CC 276 in 63.5 overs bt Saleemnagar CC 144 in 36.4 overs (Imam Shareef 67; Mohd Abdul Malik 4/49, Tanmay Krishna 5/53); Mahbubnagar District 530/8 in 84 overs bt Telangana CC 130 in 36.3 overs (Mohd Shadab Ahmed 4/18, P Harshavardhan 3/12); Ours CC 442/8 in 68 overs (V Gautham 177, C Kaushik 152) bt HPS B 151 in 60.4 overs (Smaran Kola 50; A Nikhil Kumar 4/31, B Roopak Reddy 3/28).

Top Performers

Centurions: V Gautham 177, C Kaushik 152, Dhyeay Rajul Paul 112,

Five or more wickets: A Harsha 6/31, P S Koushik 5/32, B Hishanth P 5/26, B Jayant Reddy 5/53, Tanmay Krishna 5/53, Om Karthik Chandra 5/37.