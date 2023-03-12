Aaryn, Dhruva hog limelight at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Aaryn Rudrapati and Dhruva Thota emerged champions in the junior and open categories respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies

Hyderabad: Aaryn Rudrapati and Dhruva Thota emerged champions in the junior and open categories respectively at the 202nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at the Brilliant Grammar high School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Aaryn of Obulreddy Public School scored six points from as many rounds to bag the top honours. Ahaan Mitra and Srivatsav Vaddepalli took home silver and bronze respectively with five points each.

In the open category, Dhruva from Delhi School of Excellence clinched the title by scoring 5.5 points. Challa Saharsha and Andabatla Satvik scored five points each to settle for second and third spots respectively.

Top Ten Places (Open category): 1 Dhruva Thota, 2 Challa Saharsha, 3 Andabatla Satvik, 4 Rohan Kumar, 5 Divith Reddy Adulla, 6 Avinash Vvus, 7 Perumallu K, 8 Viswajith Sai B, 9 Shivamshika G, 10 Sree Rama Anjanikumar; Age Category Winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Vedic Tolwala, 2 Dinesh; Girls: 1 Sri Darshini T; U-13: Boys: 1 Arnavkrishna Sripadam, 2 Mohit Venkata Sai G; Girls: 1 Duaa Ahamed Sherief, 2 Hrishita Sheshank; U-11: Boys: 1 Srivatsav Vaddepalli, 2 Krithik Reddy Nandyala; Girls: 1 Keerthi Goriparthi, 2 Nishta; U-9: Boys: 1 Ahaan Mitra, 2 Ayaanraj Kottapally; Girls: 1 Vamshika Boga, 2 Harini Bodiga; U-7: Boys: 1 Velvendhan R, 2 Sanjay Karthik Poloju; Girls: 1 Karthika M, 2 Aaradhya P; Best Woman: Juveriya Naaz; Best Veteran: Sai VST.