“AAY” trailer showcases ‘Torch Beware Gang’ frolics

AAY," is a mix of twists, challenges, and emotions blended with comedy, as inferred from the trailer, promising a fun and engaging cinematic experience.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 6 August 2024, 03:14 PM

Poster from the film

Hyderabad: The theatrical trailer for “AAY,” starring ‘MAD’ fame Narne Nithiin, has been launched. The trailer highlights the comedic friendship of Narne Nithiin, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Ankith Koyya, known as the Torch Beware Gang. Their comedic timing, the chemistry between Nithin and Sarika, and the Godavari accent stand out as key features.

The movie is set to hit theatres on August 15 with paid premieres on August 14. Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas “AAY” is directed by Anji K Maniputhra, a debutant filmmaker and music is curated by Ram Miriyala.