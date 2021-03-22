Abbas Union FC emerge champions

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: Abbas Union Football Club defeated Hyderabad Globe 1-0 to lift the Red Hills seven-a-side football tournament at the Red Hills Football Ground.

Irfan Rizvi scored the all-important goal for the winners. Earlier in semis, Abbas Union downed CCOB 2-0 with the help of goals from Abid and Irfan while the other semifinal saw Hyderabad Globe defeating PJR Club 1-0. The tournament saw a total of 32 teams participating for the top honours.

