Hyderabad’s Abbas Union FC honours sponsors

In the felicitation ceremony, badminton coach SM Arif graced the event as the chief guest presenting accolades to the sponsors.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 3 July 2024, 10:53 PM
Members of Abbas Union FC with sponsors in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Abbas Union Football Club held a felicitation ceremony at Darulshifa, Hyderabad on Tuesday to honour the sponsors who supported their participation in the AIFF I-League 3 Football Championship 2023/24.

Badminton coach SM Arif graced the event as the chief guest presenting accolades to the sponsors Baqar Hasan, chairman of Olive Hospitals; Jaffar Hussain of AJ Overseas Consultant; and Ali Abbas, chairman of IZAAS, among others.

