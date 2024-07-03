Hyderabad’s Abbas Union FC honours sponsors

In the felicitation ceremony, badminton coach SM Arif graced the event as the chief guest presenting accolades to the sponsors.
Hyderabad: Abbas Union Football Club held a felicitation ceremony at Darulshifa, Hyderabad on Tuesday to honour the sponsors who supported their participation in the AIFF I-League 3 Football Championship 2023/24.
Badminton coach SM Arif graced the event as the chief guest presenting accolades to the sponsors Baqar Hasan, chairman of Olive Hospitals; Jaffar Hussain of AJ Overseas Consultant; and Ali Abbas, chairman of IZAAS, among others.