Abdullapurmet murder: Cops to file petition seeking custody of accused

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police will be filing a petition seeking custody of Harihara Krishna, who was arrested for allegedly killing his friend, Naveen, a few days ago at Abdullapurmet over an issue about a girl.

Naveen, was pursuing his engineering course from a college in Narketpally Nalgonda district, and murdered allegedly by Krishna, who is studying at college in the city on February 17.

“He is arrested and remanded. A petition will be filed before the court seeking his custody for further investigation. Once the custody is granted further probe will be done in the case including the crime scene reconstruction,” said an official of Rachakonda police.

On Sunday, the police examined the feed from the closed circuit cameras installed near ORR Abdullapurmet, L B Nagar and other areas where the suspect had gone along with the victim before killing him.

During interrogation, Krishna told the police that he was present near the body for a few hours and again visited the same spot to check if it was lying there. He had planned to shift it to conceal it but failed in his plan. The police seized the mobile phone of Krishna and sent it to the forensic science laboratory for examination.

The police sources said it appears the suspect was planning the murder for quite some time. “We need to interrogate him more to know when and from where he had purchased the weapon and other aspects to make it a water tight case. All technical evidences are being gathered,” said the official.

Higher officials are also enquiring into the complaint of lapses in Abdullapurmet police not reacting professionally when Naveen’s parents initially came to police station and informed about their son missing. Instead they directed the parents to Narketpally police station resulting in delay.