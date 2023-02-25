| Man Kills Fellow Student Over Relationship With A Girl In Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:26 AM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: A 21 year old man was murdered by a fellow student over relationship with a girl at Abdullapurmet.

The victim Naveen (21), a native of Nalgonda and the suspect, Harihar study in Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda.

Since a few months both are in friendship with a girl student of same university.

Since the beginning of the year Harihar was suspecting Naveen was getting closer to the girl and planned to kill him.

On February 17, on pretext of a party, Harihar called Naveen to Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad outskirts and killed him at an isolated spot.

He later dumped the body at the spot and went away.

As Naveen did not return home his family approached the police and made a complaint. During investigation, the police came to know Naveen was murdered by Hariharan.

A case is booked and investigation on.

More details awaited.