Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu mark 5 years of ‘Manmarziyaan’

"Based in Amritsar, 'Manmarziyaan' follows the passionate love story of Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky), two individuals consumed by their affection for one another."

By ANI Updated On - 01:28 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Mumbai: How time flies! It’s been five years since ‘Manmarziyaan’ hit the theatres.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, ‘Manmarziyaan’ stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Set against the backdrop of Amritsar, ‘Manmarziyaan’ revolves around Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky), two madly-in-love individuals who can’t keep their hands off each other. When one fine day, Rumi’s family catches them in action, the pressure for marriage builds up. But Vicky isn’t keen on marriage, and in a bid to find a more responsible partner, Rumi decides to marry Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan) — a London-returned banker.

Marking the film’s fifth anniversary, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture which features himself with Vicky, Taapsee, Anurag and producer Aanand L. Rai.

“Five of us, five years strong. 🤗🙏🏽#5YearsOfManmarziyaan,” Abhishek captioned the photo.



Reacting to the post, Vicky dropped a string of emojis.

“❤️🙌🏾😘,” he replied.

Taapsee and writer Kanika Dhillon did a special photoshoot to celebrate five years of ‘Manmarziyaan’.

Sharing pictures from her meeting with Taapsee, Kanika took to Instagram and wrote, “Wow, it’s been an amazing five years since #Manmarziyaan! 🌟 From there to #HaseenDillruba, #RashmiRocket, #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba and #Dunki, what a ride! 🥂 Here’s to the memories, the ups, the downs, wild vibe, fun adventures and many more years of making movies and magic together. Let’s keep the good times rolling! 🎉🤝 #5YearsStrong. Cheers to memories and madness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Dhillon (@kanika.d)

The film was released on September 14, 2018.