Abhishek Bajaj impresses with his physical transformation for ‘Babli Bouncer’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bajaj has had quite a gradual growth in showbiz. Starting with a TV show to doing supporting roles in films, the actor did it all, and it’s because of all this hard work that he is all set to make his foray as a leading man this month with Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’. The film sees him paired opposite Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays the titular character, and he has already won many hearts with his glimpse in the film’s trailer.

But apart from his acting growth, the actor has shown a lot of physical transformation for his role in the film as well. While mostly actors getting into shape for their roles and bulking up is talked about, here Abhishek had to shed some kilos. The actor usually leads a very fit and healthy lifestyle and maintains a ripped physique which is quite visible on his social media as well. But here, he had to give that up.

Abhishek’s last project was ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, where he played a body builder thus he had to maintain that physique. But in ‘Babli Bouncer’, he plays a software engineer, and so had to lose some muscle for it. For ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, Abhishek had to go on a ‘no sugar’ diet to build his six-pack abs and look muscular for a body builder, but soon after he had to shed that weight to look like a chocolate boy.

However, Abhishek showed utmost dedication in both the processes and the result is for everyone to see. He stole hearts with his portrayal in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and he is set to take some more place in his audience’s hearts with ‘Babli Bouncer’ as it starts streaming from September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.