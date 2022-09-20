Huma Qureshi talks about the music of ‘Maharani Season 2’ that’s winning hearts

Published Date - 03:17 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

And music composer Rohit Sharma has been receiving laurels for the same.

Hyderabad: Released on August 24 this year, ‘Maharani 2’ has already exceeded the high expectations of the audience following the enormous success of ‘Maharani 1’. With its stellar performances, script, music and world-class direction, ‘Maharani 2’ is taking the viewers by storm, and raised the bar when it comes to on-screen political drama.

Interestingly, the music of the show that’s laced with rustic tunes is capturing as much attention as the other elements that made the show successful. And music composer Rohit Sharma has been receiving laurels for the same.

“All the 7 songs of ‘Maharani 2’ are an integral part of the narrative, be it ‘Nirmohiya’, the Holi Song or the Election Song. Rohit Sharma and Dr. Sagar have done a fantastic job and really elevated the performances on the show with their haunting music,” says Huma Qureshi, the protagonist of the show who is herself receiving nation-wide praise for her captivating performance and has carved a new place and benchmark when it comes to playing powerful roles.

Sharing his experience of working on this series, music composer Rohit Sharma says, “I am immensely grateful to Subhash Kapoor sir for supporting and guiding me through the series, and also to Dr. Sagar (lyricist) for the beautiful lyrics penned by him. It has been an exhilarating experience. Writers Uma Shankar Singh and Nandan Singh have created magic through their script, as we can see from the response to the show.”

On the work front, Rohit Sharma has earlier composed music for acclaimed films such as ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam’. Currently, he’s working on three major films, one of which stars Rinku Rajguru of ‘Sairat’ fame, and has been written and directed by Ram Mahindra, a young and dynamic director from Chennai.