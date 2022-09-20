Urvashi Rautela creates history with 56 million followers on Instagram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:28 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Urvashi currently enjoys a fan-following of a whopping 56 million on the photo-sharing platform, which makes her the reigning Bollywood beauty on Instagram.

Hyderabad: Popular global celebrity Urvashi Rautela seems unstoppable. With 56 million followers on Instagram, she is the most followed youngest Asian actor on social media. This most-loved girl has become a force to reckon with internationally.

And now, Urvashi has become the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram, beating many Bollywood celebs, including Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan, Hritik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and others. Urvashi currently enjoys a fan-following of a whopping 56 million on the photo-sharing platform, which makes her the reigning Bollywood beauty on Instagram.

Take a look at it below: https://www.instagram.com/urvashirautela/

After Urvashi, Disha Patani enjoys 53.6m followers on Instagram. In third place comes Kriti Sanon, who has about 50.8m followers. Speaking of male actors, Urvashi has left behind the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, who has 54.2 million followers, Varun Dhawan (44.2m), Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan (44m), Ranveer Singh (41.3m), Kartik Aaryan (26.1m), and Kapil Sharma (42.9m).

Indeed, this is a great achievement for Urvashi because she has acclaimed this with her own hard work and dedication, and her fans couldn’t be more proud of her. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the Netflix series ‘Inspector Avinash’, where she will act alongside actor Randeep Hooda.