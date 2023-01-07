Abhishek Banerjee is super excited for ‘Stree 2’, says playground is going to get bigger this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Abhishek Banerjee is gearing up for 2023 with a ton of positivity. Banerjee, who enjoyed a thriving end of the year with him getting accolades for his character Janardan (‘Bhediya’) is kicked to carry forward the character’s journey in ‘Stree 2’.

Abhishek Banerjee’s Jana was first introduced in ‘Stree’ in 2018, was built further in ‘Bhediya’, and will now be continued in ‘Stree 2’ as a part of a multiverse. Abhishek Banerjee has seen a rise in his career post the success of ‘Stree’ and has done justice to Jana’s frame, body, mind, and is creating a legacy nobody has ever witnessed before.

Talking about how excited he is for his upcoming projects and the year as well, Banerjee says, “2023 is here! And I am very thrilled to kick-start this year, but looking back at the work I did last year – I was very nervous about JD aka Jana as it had to be similar yet different from ‘Stree’. But thankfully, it was received well by the audience. Now, the journey of ‘Stree 2’ will be super exciting… recently I wrapped up ‘Apurva’ and now I am gearing up for the release of ‘Rana Naidu’. I’m thrilled to see how people will react to some extreme characters. The playground is going to get bigger and better this year… so I am looking forward to it.”

Abhishek’s character Janardhan was immensely loved by the audience. Many touted him as the show stealer and were completely impressed by his comic timing in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Bhediya’ and will be seen ‘Dream Girl 2’, ‘Stree 2’, ‘Apurva’, ‘Rana Naidu’, among others.