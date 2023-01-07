A mass euphoric trailer from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is out now

As the film gears up for a Sankranti release, a mass euphoric theatrical trailer has just been unveiled at the pre-release function in Ongole.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni joined forces for the first time to break many box-office records with the highly-anticipated movie ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, produced on a lavish budget by Mythri Movie Makers. As the film gears up for a Sankranti release, a mass euphoric theatrical trailer has just been unveiled at the pre-release function in Ongole.

The commercially packed trailer shows different aspects of the movie. Though it is high on action and mass ingredients, the video also shows the emotional side. It starts with Balakrishna delivering a powerful dialogue, which alone is enough to describe his mighty and intense character. Not just that, the other shade of Balakrishna in a stylish get-up is a pleasant surprise.

“Appointment Lekunda Vasthe Occasion Chudanu, Location Chudanu… Onti Chettho Oochakotha… Kosthaa Naa ******,” thunders Balakrishna while giving a stern warning to opponents and the trailer has many such strong dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra.

Balakrishna shows his royal side in the character of Veera Simha Reddy and it’s his show all the way. His mass aura and royalty are incomparable. Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs, so does Chandrika Ravi. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is another surprise package, while Duniya Vijay’s character is also designed powerfully.

The pre-release event, held in Ongole, was vibrant, and Balayya was the centre of attention on the occasion. Shruti Haasan thanked the entire team and ended her address with the slogan ‘Jai Balayya’. The movie’s trailer had five million views after being posted online, and fans are excitedly anticipating its release on January 12.

Check out the trailer here: