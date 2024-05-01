| Above Normal Heatwave Days Above Normal Rainfall Predicted In Telangana For May

Above-normal heatwave days, above-normal rainfall predicted in Telangana for May

According to the report, the number of heatwave days is expected to surpass the normal range by about 2 days to 4 days across various parts of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 06:02 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its monthly outlook, forecasting above-normal heatwave days and above-normal rainfall for the Telangana in May.

According to the report, the number of heatwave days is expected to surpass the normal range by about 2 days to 4 days across various parts of Telangana.

IMD scientists anticipate above-normal rainfall during the month, particularly highlighting the likelihood of rains in the third week of May. This prediction comes after April witnessed four heatwave days in the State, attributed to an extended dry spell and the persistence of an anticyclone over west-central Bay and adjoining eastern coasts of India.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, addressed the press regarding these projections. He mentioned that El Niño conditions are expected to persist through the early summer of the Northern Hemisphere.

The transition from El Niño to ENSO-neutral conditions is anticipated between April and June, with increasing odds of La Niña developing from June to August. Many weather models indicate that La Niña is likely to form during the monsoon season of 2024.