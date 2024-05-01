Telangana roasts as nearly 150 locations record over 45°C, Gudapur tops at 46.6°C

While Hyderabad didn't witness the same level of intensity, it grappled with its own intense heat on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The entire state sweltered under blistering heat on Wednesday, as temperatures soared to unprecedented levels across numerous locations. According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, a staggering 150 locations, precisely 146, in multiple districts experienced maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius by 4:00 pm, catapulting the summer heat to new heights.

Gudapur in Nalgonda district topped the charts with a scorching 46.6 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature recorded in the state for the day. Bhadrachalam closely followed at 46.5 degrees Celsius, with other areas like Chandur in Nalgonda, Munagala in Suryapet, and Mangapet in Mulugu also sizzling at 46.5 degrees Celsius.

While Hyderabad didn’t witness the same level of intensity, it grappled with its own intense heat on Wednesday. Quthbullapur recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius, Khairatabad 43.1 degrees Celsius, and several areas including Rein Bazar, Banjara Hills, West Marredpally, Osmania University, Mehdipatnam, Uppal, Gachibowli, and Langar Houz experienced temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius.

The weather department issued a red alert for Thursday across parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, forecasting temperatures to surpass 45 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the mercury is predicted to fluctuate between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday.