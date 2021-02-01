Abu Dhabi based NRI organisation bags Mahatma Award

ISC has been conferred with Mahatma Award 2020 for its humanitarian efforts to support NRI workers during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeddah: A leading NRI community organisation in the United Arab Emirates has won the prestigious Mahatma Award 2020 for Covid-19 humanitarian efforts. Abu Dhabi-based India Social and Cultural Center (ISC) is the only organisation from the Gulf region among several other entities and personalities honoured for its services and battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

ISC has been conferred with Mahatma Award 2020 for its humanitarian efforts to support NRI workers during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic. Yogish Prabhu, president of ISC, accompanied by Raja Srinivas Rao Aita, welfare secretary, were presented the award by Shallu Jindal, chairperson, JSPL Foundation on behalf of the jury at India International Center in New Delhi on Saturday.

ISC distributed 50,000 food and ration kits to poor NRI workers in the emirate during the lockdown period besides arranging medical consultations and providing free air tickets to deserving expats. ISC also helped in arranging special flights to Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi during the lockdown, according to the organisers. The series of relief and support measured in by the ISC community welfare wing not only provided support to the needy but also boosted the morale of poor workers. It is notable that ISC community’s welfare general secretary Raja Srinivasa Rao hails from Warangal.

The Mahatma Award is supported by the Aditya Birla Group to honour the distinguished services by individuals and organisations every year. Rajashree Birla along with Amit Sachdeva, Founder of the award, presents the award each year at the ceremony. The Aditya Birla Group has a long-standing history with Mahatma Gandhi himself as well as his principles. Right from the time of Ghanshyam Das Birla, the founding father of the group, Birla had close ties with Mahatma Gandhi. To continue his legacy and recognise the deserving organisations, Aditya Birla Group continues to give away the Mahatma Award.

