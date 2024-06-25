Gold hidden in private parts, air passenger nabbed in Hyderabad airport

The passenger arrived from Abu Dhabi by a flight and had concealed the gold powder in his private parts after wrapping it in small covers.
Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport Hyderabad on Tuesday seized 806 grams of gold worth Rs 58.8 lakhs from a passenger.
The passenger arrived from Abu Dhabi by a flight and had concealed the gold powder in his private parts after wrapping it in small covers.
The customs officials on a tip off took the passenger into custody at RGI Airport when he got down from the plane and recovered the gold.
A case is registered and investigation on.