Gold hidden in private parts, air passenger nabbed in Hyderabad airport

The passenger arrived from Abu Dhabi by a flight and had concealed the gold powder in his private parts after wrapping it in small covers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 02:31 PM

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport Hyderabad on Tuesday seized 806 grams of gold worth Rs 58.8 lakhs from a passenger.

The customs officials on a tip off took the passenger into custody at RGI Airport when he got down from the plane and recovered the gold.

A case is registered and investigation on.