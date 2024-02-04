Abusive language, accusations mark CM Revanth Reddy’s press conference

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared to have gone overboard while attempting to pass on the blame of Telangana's interests being compromised to the previous BRS government

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing a press conference at the Secretariat today.

Hyderabad: Continuing his use of abusive language, derogatory words and blatant accusations against political rivals, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday appeared to have gone overboard while attempting to pass on the blame of Telangana’s interests being compromised to the previous BRS government.

Even while asserting that the Krishna Basin irrigation projects were not handed over to the Krishna River Management Board, Revanth Reddy accused former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of initiating proceedings to hand over the projects and also allocating seed money for the same in the previous State budget. Using extremely derogatory words to address the former Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy also accused Rao of keeping silent when Andhra Pradesh police forces took over a portion of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project in November last year, alleging that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sent his forces to take over the project.

“Let Jagan send his forces now and see what happens,” the Chief Minister challenged the Chief Minister of the neighbouring State as well.

Revanth Reddy also accused the former government of surrendering to what he called the machinations of the Centre with regard to the framing of the AP Reorganisation Act in 2014, and also to the designs of former AP Chief Minister, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in taking away 4tmc water from Telangana using the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project for AP. He also said the BRS government had kept silent when Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking away 8tmc of water every day from Telangana via the same project.