ABVP activists hold protest at DSE against schools charging exorbitant fee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: Seeking action against private school managements which were charging exorbitant fee, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists held a protest at the Directorate of School Education (DSE) here on Friday.

The ABVP activists led by its State joint secretary Jeevan demanded the State government to immediately bring in a school fee regulation act and implement it. They also demanded strict punishment against private school managements that were selling books and uniforms against rules in their premises.

The ABVP wanted the government to initiate enquiry into the irregularities in the mid-day meals provided in the government schools and action against officials found serving substandard food to students.

Apart from revoking recognition of the private schools that do not follow rules, the protesters demanded the government to implement 25 per cent seats reservation for economically weaker students in private schools as per the RTE Act. The protesters were later detained by the police.