ACB inspects several hostels in Telangana; notes low-maintenance of food, sanitation and hostel records

The ACB along with legal metrology, sanitary inspector, food inspector and auditor conducted inspections on Tuesday to check the quality of food, sanitation, student strengths and records at the hostels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 09:03 PM

ACB

Hyderabad: Unhygienic conditions in kitchen, ill maintained washrooms, no proper food menu, and several other irregularities were noticed at government run hostels in the State during inspections by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday.

The ACB along with legal metrology, sanitary inspector, food inspector and auditor conducted inspections on Tuesday to check the quality of food, sanitation, student strengths and records at the hostels. Several drawbacks, were noticed, in the functioning of hostels.

Ten teams of the ACB conducted inspections at Hostel for SC Boys at Jambagh Hyderabad, Hostel for BC Boys at Medipally, Malkajgiri, Hostel for BC Boys at Mahabubnagar, Hostel for SC Girls at Nalgonda, Hostel for ST Boys, Mancherial, Hostel for SC Boys at Rajanna Sircilla, Hostel for SC Girls, Janagaon, Hostel for ST Boys Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hostel for BC Boys at Siddipet and Hostel for SC Girls and Nizamabad on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the officials found the numbers of students were inflated in some of the hostels and conditions at kitchens, store rooms, washrooms and toilets were not up to the mark while the food menu was not maintained property. The students who were supposed to be provided egg and milk every day were not given.

The ACB officials found that the wardens were not turning up for duties and are visiting once a week or a month. The records were not maintained properly and huge difference was noticed in weights of commodities compared to the entries made in the registers.

“A report will be sent to the government against the erring officers for taking necessary action. Similarly, recommendations will also be sent to the government to improve the situation,” said ACB officials.