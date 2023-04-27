ACB nab Revenue Inspector in Siddipet for taking Rs 50K bribe

A Revenue Inspector was nabbed by the ACB while he was accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 from a farmer at a restaurant near Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Siddipet: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed the Revenue Inspector of Mulugu Mandal, Mohammad Javed Pasha, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 from a farmer at a restaurant near Mulugu on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, a farmer of Banda Narsapally village, Gundaram Mallikarjun, approached ACB officials as the Revenue Inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for an official favour. A search was still going on at the Mulugu Tahsildar’s office when reports came in last.

