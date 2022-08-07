Mulugu: Six more held for murder of advocate Malla Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

SP Sangram Singh, ASP Sudhir R Kekan, OSD Gaush Alam and others at a press meet on Sunday.

Mulugu: District SP Dr Sangram Singh G Patil said that they had arrested six more accused in the murder of advocate M Malla Reddy of Hanamkonda on Saturday. They were Perumandla Raju of Gangirenigudem village of Hanamkonda district, Ediga Jayaram, of Kokkerancha village of Kurnool district, Vynala Shiva of Narakkapet village of Warangal district, Ediga Venu of Kokkerancha village, Bukka Venkataramana of Pamulapadu village of Nandyal district and Perumandla Rakesh of Gangirenigudem. Producing the accused before media persons here on Sunday, Patil said that they had already arrested the main accused Gonela Ravindar, Pindi Ravi Yadav, Vancha Rammohan Reddy and Tadaka Ramesh on Friday.

“There are several other accused who were also involved in this conspiracy. These accused also have been identified and will soon be arrested. Special teams have been formed to apprehend them. In order to conduct fair and effective investigation of the case, the investigation has been entrusted to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mulugu, Sudhir Ramnath Kekan. He has been assisted by several other experienced officers to conduct thorough and fair investigation of the case,” the SP said.

Detailing the plan behind the murder, Patil said, “ Perumandla Raju, who is the main executor of the murder, was approached by Tadaka Ramesh to discuss the plan of murdering Malla Reddy in 2020. A deal of Rs 18 lakh was brokered for murdering Malla Reddy as the masterminds of this murder, Gonela Ravinder, Pindi Ravi Yadav and Vancha Mohan Reddy had disputes over the lands with Malla Reddy for many years,” the SP added.

“The accused Perumandla Raju accepted their offer and discussed it with his gang members Jayram, Venu, Shiva, and Ramanna. Three of them are from erstwhile Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh State. All of them consented and took some advance money from Ramesh and Ravinder. Raju and other gang members travelled to Narsampeta several times in the last two years in order to collect additional funds from the conspirators and to get information on the movement of advocate Malla Reddy. They had done the recce several times to know movements of Malla Reddy and were waiting for the right time to execute the plan,” he said.

Explaining the incident, the SP said that the six accused assassins tracked Malla Reddy’s movements while the others accused were waiting at the Pandikunta crossroads in ambush for signal to carry out their plot on August 1. As per their plan, when the victim left Mulugu, it was communicated to the accused waiting at Pandikunta cross roads and when the deceased vehicle slowed down at Pandigunta cross, it was slightly hit from behind by the Accused car. On that occasion, the deceased got the car stopped to check and then was dragged out of his car by the accused and stabbed brutally by the accused in his neck and stomach. During the attack, the victim also fought back and injured one accused Jayaram. In this incident, Malla Reddy died on the spot with severe blood injuries. After confirming Malla Reddy’s death, they fled from the scene in their car,” SP Sangram Singh Patil said.