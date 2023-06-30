ACB seizes Rs.78 L unaccounted for cash from Land and Survey Assistant Director’s home

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the house of Land and Survey Department Assistant Director Shyam Sunder Reddy at Kukatpally.

30 June 23

Nizamabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the house of Land and Survey Department Assistant Director Shyam Sunder Reddy at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on Thursday and seized Rs 78 lakh, gold and silver ornaments and bank deposit bond papers disproportionate to his known sources of income.

ACB officials conducted the raids after the official and two other staff were caught on Wednesday allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a farmer to process his application for fixing the boundaries of his agricultural land.

A case was registered and the accused were produced before the ACB court in Karimnagar.