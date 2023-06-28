| Acb Nabs Land And Survey Assistant Director Two Others While Receiving Bribe In Nizamabad

ACB nabs Land and Survey Assistant Director, two others while receiving bribe in Nizamabad

The ACB officials laid a trap after receiving a complaint from the farmer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Representational Image

Nizamabad: A Land and Survey Assistant Director along with two staff were nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly while receiving a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a farmer to process his application for fixing the boundaries of his agricultural land through the government surveyor on Wednesday.

According to the ACB, Assistant Director Shyam Sunder Reddy, Superintendent Venkatesh and Junior Assistant Rahima allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.10,000 from Rajender, a farmer from Darmavaram village in Morthad mandal. The ACB officials laid a trap after receiving a complaint from the farmer. The officials were caught at the District Collectorate in Nizamabad while accepting the bribe.

The arrested persons will be produced at the ACB court in Karimnagar.