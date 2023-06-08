Mahabubabad: ACB nabs Thorrur Assistant Labour Officer for taking bribe

An Assistant Labour Officer was caught by officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Warangal on Thursday, while accepting a bribe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: An Assistant Labour Officer, Thorrur, Polam Sumathi, (57), was caught by officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Warangal on Thursday, while accepting a bribe.

The arrest took place at the Assistant Labour Officer’s office in Thorrur town, following a complaint filed by Dharamsoth Venkanna of Baboji Thanda, an ACB press note said.

Sumathi had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.20,000 from Venkanna to expedite the issuance of a labor card and facilitate the sanction of a death benefit amounting to Rs one lakh for Venkanna’s deceased son, Dharamsoth Naresh.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Sumathi during the arrest. She will be presented before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

Also Read Telangana striving to utilise every drop of water, says Mahabubabad Collector