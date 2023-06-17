Anti Corruption Bureau books Telangana University Vice Chancellor Dachepalli Ravinder

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:56 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Saturday caught the Vice Chancellor of Telangana University Dachepalli Ravinder, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person for doing official work.

The complainant Dasari Shankar paid the bribe amount for allotment of exam centre at his college in Bheemgal. The VC accepted the amount at his residence in Tarnaka.

The amount was recovered from Almira of the VC in presence of mediators.

The chemical test conducted on both the hands of the accused official yielded positive results.

More details awaited.