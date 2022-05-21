Ace physical test with ease

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Clearing the Physical Endurance Test is as important as the written test for police job aspirants. Early planning required and initiating preparations will help clear the PET and score marks. In a chat with Telangana Today, Mohd Rafi, Assistant Sub Inspector cum instructor of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) tenth battalion shares a few tips.

Mohd Rafi shot to fame when a senior IPS officer posted a video of him singing Bollywood songs while conducting parade training sessions at battalion grounds a couple of years ago and has since won accolades from many.

Importance of PET

The 1,600 metre run for men and 800 metres run for women is an important and deciding factor along with the shot-put and high jump events. The 1,600 run is to be completed in 7.15 minutes while the 800 meters in 5.20 minutes. The sooner one starts practicing, the better for them.

Where to practise

Identify a stadium or a big ground for running. Mark 1,600 meters / 800 meters distance in the stadium with paint. Don’t rush at the beginning because it takes a little practice to perform. Note down the time you take to cover the distance and gradually work to bring it down to 7.15 minutes/5.20 meters. The lesser time taken to complete, the better it is. There are qualifying marks for the run so it holds great importance as an overall score.

How long to practice

Self-confidence will help in excelling while overconfidence will take you nowhere. So don’t end the practice within a fortnight or a month assuming you can clear the event. Lakhs of people will be competing and until the last day you have to go to the grounds. Remember after getting selected you will again see the vast grounds of police campuses so never end your relationship with grounds. One should either practice in the mornings or evenings.

Written exams

Earlier, only SSC passed or Intermediate candidates appeared for police constable test or graduates for sub inspector recruitment. Now things have changed, those holding Master’s degrees also appear. But there is nothing to get anxious about as the question papers are set keeping in mind the ability of the intermediate passouts as basic qualification is intermediate. The point is one should prepare a time table and follow it strictly. The more you study the better it is for you.

Self-preparations

For guidance, those going in for self-preparations can check online student groups or NGOs who offer online support. Moreover, one can visit the local police stations where many newly recruited constables and sub inspectors are working; they can be good guides too. Even the police patrol constables who visit your neighbourhood regularly can be of help.