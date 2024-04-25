Adilabad: Police constable thrashed by locals for misbehaving with woman

The constable, identified as Ganesh, reportedly entered the house of the woman, his neighbor, without her knowledge and when her husband was not present.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 05:00 PM

Adilabad: A police head constable working with the Telangana State Special Police second Battalion-Yapalguda, was thrashed by locals for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at Dobhighat colony here on Thursday.

The constable, identified as Ganesh, reportedly entered the house of the woman, his neighbor, without her knowledge and when her husband was not present. The woman raised an alarm when she was irked by the objectionable behavior of the constable, prompting locals to catch him and beat him up. She later lodged a complaint with Mavala police.

Adilabad Rural Inspector Phanidhar said a case was registered against the head constable under Section 354 (Assault or use criminal force on woman with intent to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation is on.