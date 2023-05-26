Act as bridge between govt and people: Gangula tells BRS cadre

Saying that the future of the party was in the hands of workers, Gangula Kamalakar said every BRS activist should work to strengthen the party

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar addressing the party workers while participating in BRS Karimnagar town Atmiya sammelanam held in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar called upon BRS cadre to act as a bridge between the state government and the people by taking the government’s development and welfare schemes to the door steps of the public. The Minister participated in Bharath Rashtra Samithi Karimnagar town party Atmiya Sammelam held in a function hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that Telangana was backward in all fronts in United Andhra Pradesh. Stating that there was no space for AP political parties in the state, he said that conspiracies were again being done to loot Telangana resources. Some of the politicians were trying to attack the state in the name of padayatra. The Minister wanted the party workers to extend their support to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who achieved the separate Telangana state.

The future of the party was in the hands of workers, he said that every BRS activist should work to strengthen the party. Party would protect the interests of its workers. BRS was the only party which was born to achieve separate Telangana, he opined that people of the state were happy under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao. Kamalakar predicted that BRS would hoist its flag in the state by retaining the power for the third consecutive term.

Talking about the development of Karimnagar town, the Minister said that the face of the town has been changed during the last ten years. In order to develop the town as a famous tourism destination, the state government has taken up cable bridge and manair river front projects. Informing that cable bridge works have reached the final stage, Kamalakar informed to inaugurate the bridge on June 17 and MRF first phase works would be completed by August 15.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and others were present.

