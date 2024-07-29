| Action King Arjuns Dynamic First Look In Ajiths Vidamuyarchi Is Out

Action King Arjun’s dynamic first look in Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ is out

Arjun, a versatile actor who has left his mark on the southern film industry with his diverse roles, is all set to captivate audiences once again in ‘Vidamuyarchi’.

By Shanti Nanisetti Published Date - 29 July 2024, 05:21 PM

Action King Arjun’s dynamic first look from ‘Vidamuyarchi’

Hyderabad: The southern audience, always eager for a good story, is in for a treat as the first look of action king Arjun from ‘Vidamuyarchi’ is unveiled.

Directed by the talented Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions under the guidance of Subaskaran, this film starring Ajith Kumar promises to be a grand affair.

Arjun, a versatile actor who has left his mark on the southern film industry with his diverse roles, is all set to captivate audiences once again in ‘Vidamuyarchi’.

His character, a blend of style and substance, is portrayed in a powerful poster that has the actor standing stylishly on a road, with Ajith’s silhouette in the background, evoking a sense of mystery and anticipation. The intriguing tagline, ‘Efforts never fail’, adds to the curiosity surrounding the film.

Lyca Productions, known for its mega-budget films and innovative content, has taken on this project, raising the bar for expectations. Magizh Thirumeni, a director with a reputation for blending entertainment with uniqueness, is helming this grand production.

The film, which has completed its shooting phase, is expected to be a reunion of sorts with Ajith, Trisha, and Arjun, who previously charmed audiences with their performances in the blockbuster ‘Mankatha’. Joining them are Aarav, Regina Cassandra, and others in pivotal roles, promising a star-studded spectacle.

Anirudh Ravichander has already prepared a chartbuster album that is expected to set the tone for the film’s success. The film’s technical crew includes Om Prakash as the cinematographer, NB Srikanth as the editor, while Subramanian Narayanan serves is the executive producer.

Sun TV has acquired the satellite rights for ‘Vidamuyarchi’, while Netflix has secured the OTT rights, ensuring the film reaches a wide audience.