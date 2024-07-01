Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ first look out

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 04:37 PM

Hyderabad: Ajith not only rules Kollywood but also has a tremendous fan-following in Telugu cinema. He wove a web of magic with his performances in recent action entertainers like ‘Thegimpu’ and ‘Valimai’.

His latest movie ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ has consistently hit the right meter on the radar of T-town as many renowned stars are joining the forces together. The long-awaited first look of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ has finally arrived, igniting a wave of excitement among his fans. Produced by the esteemed Lyca Productions, headed by Subaskaran, the film promises to be a visual spectacle, boasting a stellar cast and a gripping storyline.

The first-look poster showcases Ajith in his signature cool and confident style, setting the stage for a thrilling action drama. The poster has sparked speculation amongst fans, eager to decipher the mysteries that lie ahead in ‘Vidaamuyarchi’.

The film marks the return of the blockbuster ‘Mankatha’ trio – Ajith Kumar, Trisha, and action king Arjun, after a long hiatus. The reunion of these three powerhouse performers has already generated immense buzz amongst fans. The star-studded cast also includes Aarav, Regina Cassandra, Nikhil, and many others.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, known for his engrossing narratives and cinematic flair, ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ is sure to be a visual treat. The film is being shot on a grand scale, with a major portion filmed in Azerbaijan, promising exotic locales and stunning visuals.

The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his energetic and chart-topping scores. The technical crew includes prominent names like Om Prakash (cinematography), NB Srikanth (editing), and Milan (art direction), ensuring a high standard of production quality.

Lyca Productions has announced that the shoot for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ will be completed by mid-August. With the film’s release date expected to be revealed soon after the completion of the shoot, fans are eagerly awaiting news about this highly-anticipated film.