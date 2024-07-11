Activist Laxman Molleti’s initiative for animal welfare

The animal activist whose NGO, Animal Water Bowl Project (AWBP), provides water bowls for street dogs and birds, is focusing on reaching out to college students and catch them young with messages on the animal welfare.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 11:40 PM

Animal Water Bowl Project focusses on impressing the youngsters on the need to be empathetic with animal welfare measures.

By Rishitha Sree

Hyderabad: After his long and largely successful campaigns for providing shelter and water to the animals on the streets, Laxman Molleti is now out with another mission.

The animal activist whose NGO, Animal Water Bowl Project (AWBP), provides water bowls for street dogs and birds, is focusing on reaching out to college students and catch them young with messages on the animal welfare.

The AWBP is planning to set up animal clubs in colleges and will be starting with a college in Narsapur next month. The initiative to impress the youngsters on the need to be empathetic with animal welfare measures will be expanded with more educational institutions.

Laxman says the aims to engage students and staff in daily, weekly and monthly activities focussing animal welfare. “The animal clubs will spread awareness and increase involvement among youngsters, encouraging them to take responsibility for animal welfare,” he says.

Emphasising the importance of continuous education about animals, he says, “It’s strange that we are not talking about animals, about nature. So lost are we with other aspects of life that we are increasingly growing apathetic to those that coexist with us.”

His NGO operates on three main principles — water, education and invention. They provide free water bowls across India, ensuring animals have access to clean water throughout the year. “We want people to help animals by providing them with water,” he says.

To date, they have distributed over 6,000 water bowls in 14 districts, benefitting 30,000 animals daily. And the effort continues with more volunteers, residents in colonies and support of Good Samaritans.

The AWBP also conducts awareness programmes in schools, colleges, and corporations, releasing short-films and musical projects to connect with the public. In fact, they are set to release their third musical album soon, which will be available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes and other platforms.

AWBP leads in animal centric innovations too. Their patented Sharp Locks, designed to safely dispose of sharp objects and prevent harm to animals, will soon be available in the market.

Additionally, they had recently released videos detailing on how to make cement water bowls at home. “We have spread awareness among 3 lakh people, Corporates should take up animal welfare as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and support startup NGOs,” appeals Laxman Molleti.