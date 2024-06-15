Tension at Malakpet as women stop vehicle carrying cattle: Gau Raksha Dal workers involved

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Malakpet on Saturday evening when a couple of women stopped a vehicle carrying cattle. The incident took place at Wahednagar, old Malakpet when the women, who claimed to be Gau Raksha Dal workers stopped the pick-up jeep carrying two bulls.

One of the women sat on the jeep while another stood on the road blocking the way of the vehicle. On noticing it, several people gathered on the road and before any trouble was reported the police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

The local AIMIM leaders reached the spot and tried to explain to the police about it.

The police, however, shifted the animals to some place while the women were taken safely to the police station. The police are investigating.