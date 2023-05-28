| Activists Hit Up Famous Spots In Hyderabad To Create Awareness On Periods

Holding placards with slogans that aimed to create awareness about menstrual hygiene and normalising periods, volunteers of Youngistaan Foundation reached several famous tourist spots in the city.

Hyderabad: As the world celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day on Sunday, volunteers of a city-based NGO have come up with a unique way to spread period positivity in Hyderabad.

The volunteers clicked pictures in front of the newly inaugurated Telangana State Secretariat and the under-construction Martyrs Memorial on the PVNR Marg with placards that read ‘Period +Ve’, ‘Period Blood is Not Bad Blood’, and others.

“Carrying placards they not only took a pledge but are also actively spreading awareness about menstrual health and hygiene,” reads a Twitter thread that compiled all the images.

Pictures from Charminar, Golkonda Fort, Mozamjahi Market, and the Ambedkar Statue were also posted on their social media platforms. Apart from Hyderabad, menstrual warriors also shared images from other famous destinations like Adam’s Fountain in Ooty, and Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Youth in #Hyderabad and other cities are taking steps towards breaking the silence surrounding periods in prominent spaces. 🩸💪 Carrying placards they not only took a pledge but also actively spreading awareness about menstrual health and hygiene.#MHDay2023 #WeAreCommitted pic.twitter.com/hwt7RzlM2k — Youngistaan Foundation (@YoungistaanFDN) May 28, 2023