Sanitary napkins in India have harmful chemicals, says report

A report titled ‘Wrapped in Secrecy: Toxic Chemicals in Menstrual Products’ published by Toxics Link, a Delhi-based NGO specifically suggests that all popular sanitary napkins brands in India contain harmful chemicals.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 03:45 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: In the past few years, organisations that work towards ensuring hygienic menstruation have been advocating for other ways than sanitary napkins to manage periods that are sustainable and eco-friendly.

A report titled ‘Wrapped in Secrecy: Toxic Chemicals in Menstrual Products’ published by Toxics Link, a Delhi-based NGO specifically suggests that all popular sanitary napkins brands in India contain harmful chemicals.

While similar reports have been published before, it is the first comprehensive report that is based on products sold in India.

Released on November 21, the report says that the products contain two specific chemicals – phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Phthalates are used as plasticisers which are used in other plastic-based products to make the product soft and reduce friction. The report says that two of the most sold sanitary pads in India contained six different types of phthalates.

Phthalate is a harmful chemical that can cause endometriosis, pregnancy-related complications, issues with foetal development, and others when exposed to it for a longer period of time.

VOCs, on the other hand, are chemicals that easily evaporate in the air and are mainly used in deodorants, air fresheners, and others. In sanitary napkins as well, they are used to add fragrance.

In India, there are no set rules for regulating chemicals used in sanitary napkins and the level of toxicity of products are not checked.