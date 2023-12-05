Actor Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:34 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood star actor Aamir Khan found himself in the midst of the Chennai floods, prompting the Tamil Nadu fire and rescue department to come to his aid on Tuesday.

Recently, Khan relocated to Chennai to be closer to his ailing mother, who is currently undergoing treatment in the city.

As the rains intensified, he, alongside Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, was spotted aboard a lifeboat, having been stranded for over 24 hours.

The swift action of the fire and rescue department ensured his safe relocation to a secure area.

Vishnu Vishal took to various social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share snapshots of Khan’s rescue.

However, the situation in Tamil Nadu remains precarious, with numerous areas inundated due to the relentless downpour brought on by cyclone Michaung.

As the city grapples with the aftermath, relief efforts and assistance have been mobilised to aid those affected by the floods.

Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..

Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc — VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023