Linking Godavari, Cauvery could trigger conflict

The linking of Godavari – Cauvery basins involves construction of canal systems and reservoirs to channel water from Telangana to Tamil Nadu.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 10:09 PM

Hyderabad The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) project aimed at linking Godavari and Cauvery river basins could trigger a major conflict between the States of two major river basins. The project implementation issue has reportedly figured prominently at the NWDA task force meeting held in Delhi on Friday.

Telangana, which has already been paying a price because of the diversion of Krishna basin water to the Penna basin, would no way be a party to the NWDA move for diversion of Godavari water to Cauvery basin, Irrigation experts here say.

The State, which had for decades been fighting for its due entitlement in the Krishna and Godavari waters, would not be ready for any more sacrifices irrespective of the party in power. The NWDA project aimed at linking Godavari and Cauvery river basins and its successful implementation would depend on the success of the agency in achieving consensus among the stake-holder States.

They made it clear that it would be hard to expect the concurrence of Telangana until all its new projects in Godavari basin were accorded clearances.

The State has already expressed reservations on the construction of the Inchampalli reservoir and using it to divert surplus water from the Godavari. Inchampalli project is being viewed by the NWDA and the Ministry of Jal Shakti as an alternative to the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project (KLIP).

The Inchampalli project would be a bane for Telangana, according to V Prakash Rao, former chairman of the Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation. “Telangana would not be able to utilize its total entitlement over the Godavari water.

We may not be able to draw our share without the due approval of the agencies concerned under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The stand on the Inchampalli project remained the same during the last ten years of the BRS rule. The Congress government cannot afford to support the stand of the Centre on the diversion of Godavari water to Cauvery to benefit Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He made it clear that neither the BRS nor the then irrigation Minister T Harish Rao had given the nod for transfers of Godavari water to Tamil Nadu. The new government was expected to play an equally responsible role in safeguarding the water interests of the State.

He explained that the Inchampalli FRL has to be raised up to 100 metres to operate the KLIP lifts if it becomes a substitute for Medigadda barrage.

Its environmental impact would be extensive, and the displacement to be caused in Telangana would be heavy. Any sort of consent to Inchampalli would amount to the State compromising on its entitlement to the 966 TMC allotted by the Bachchawat Tribunal. We could not utilize even 600 tmc of our share of Godavari water till Telangana could attain Statehood.

We have still a long way to go for total utilization of the State’s due share of Godavari water, he said.

NWDA chief says no loss for State from Godavari share

Shriram Vedire, chairman of the NWDA task force for the inter-linking of rivers and adviser to the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, said on Saturday that the implementation of the project for transfer of Godavari water to the Cauvery basin would not come in the way of the utilisation of Godavari water allotted to Telangana.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti had already responded positively to the issue of clearances to the DPRs of TS projects in the Godavari basin. Only inter-State issues, if any, coming in the way of final clearance in respect of one or two projects were to be resolved, he said.

The construction of Inchampalli would not be a substitute for the Medigadda barrage. Medigadda would be an issue for the State to deal with.

Telangana would be free to decide on the repairs and rehabilitation of the impacted structures of the barrage.

The diversion of water from Godavari to the Cauvery basin would be limited to the unutilised share of Chhattisgarh, he said, adding that the water sought to be taken to the Cauvery basin would be entirely from the 147 tmc of the unutilised share.