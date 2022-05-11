Actor Disha Pardeshi gets into Marathi mulgi avatar for new brand collaboration

Hyderabad: India has a long history with jewellery, especially the women symbolize jewellery with their grace and elegance. In recent times, many jewellery brands have entered the market and are eyeing their target audience by bringing their favourite celebrities on board. Disha Pardeshi, who has predominantly worked in the Marathi entertainment industry recently collaborated with Maharashtra’s leading jewellery brand Ranka Jewellers.

It was her latest collaboration which was a pan-India campaign. The theme of the collaboration was showcasing the traditional side of Marathi women. The model and actress had another wonderful experience with this brand collaboration which happened on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa earlier this month.

Being a Maharashtrian, Disha Pardeshi loves to channel her traditional avatar. This brand collaboration was one of Disha’s best works. Speaking about it, she said, “This project was peculiar for me in many ways. Jewellery accessories have always enhanced the beauty of Maharashtrian women. It was delightful to get into the Marathi mulgi’s avatar. On top of it, I got many calls and messages from my dear ones as the brand campaign was promoted across India.”

Disha’s love for ethnic wear is not new. Earlier, she had a brand shoot for leading apparel brands Biba and Kashish India. “I love to dress like a typical Indian naari. I believe ethnic outfits and jewellery add an extra sparkle to every woman’s beauty”, added the actress. Some of the other brand collaborations of Disha Pardeshi have been with Arena Jewellers, Bharat Petroleum, Big Bazaar, Pantaloons, Splash Salon, Axis Bank and McDonald’s to name a few.

On the professional side, the actress is currently seen in Star Pravah’s hit show ‘Swabhimaan’. She re-entered the show earlier in December and has left the viewers impressed with her negative character. Striking a balance between acting projects and brand endorsements, Disha surely knows how to be in the limelight. With a busy year ahead, the actress has interesting projects in the pipeline including films, web shows, music videos and much more.

