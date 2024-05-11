TS EAPCET results to be out on May 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 10:35 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 results are expected to be declared on May 25. With the conclusion of the entrance test for the engineering stream on Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will release candidates’ response sheets and master question paper, along with the preliminary key, on Sunday.

The deadline for the submission of objections, if any, on the preliminary is 10 am on May 14. The response sheets and master question paper of A&P entrance test, along with the preliminary, have been hosted on https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in on Saturday.

The last date for the submission of objections to the preliminary key is 11 am on May 13. After receiving objections on the preliminary key for engineering and A&P entrance tests, the university will form an expert committee to look into the objections.

Based on the committee’s recommendation, a final answer key will be developed, which will be used for the evaluation. This is followed by the normalisation of the scores followed by ranking of students.

“The entire process takes at least 11-12 days. The results can be expected around May 25,” official sources said. Meanwhile, 94.4 per cent of 50,812 candidates, who were allotted different test centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, appeared for the exam on Saturday.

Some students appearing for the test at a centre in Medchal allegedly faced anxious moments as they got stuck in a traffic jam.