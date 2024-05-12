Oro Jewels launched in Banjara Hills

A press release said Oro Jewels is a prestigious jewellery brand based in Hyderabad with over 35 years of experience in the jewellery industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 12:04 AM

A press release said Oro Jewels is a prestigious jewellery brand based in Hyderabad with over 35 years of experience in the jewellery industry.

Hyderabad: Oro Jewels has announced the opening of their exclusive boutique studio at Banjara Hills on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Dealing in lab-grown diamond jewellery, Oro Jewels seeks to enthral its customers with exquisite labgrown diamond jewellery collections.

A press release said Oro Jewels is a prestigious jewellery brand based in Hyderabad with over 35 years of experience in the jewellery industry.

At the new boutique studio in Banjara Hills, customers will find exquisite collections of the finest labgrown diamond jewellery.

Exquisite craftsmanship Known for its unparalleled craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and unmatched brilliance, Oro Jewels’ mesmerising jewellery is set to dazzle the city.

Having innovation, excellence, and elegance at their core values, Oro Jewels is actively setting standards of exquisite craftsmanship and sustainable luxury, the press release added