Industrial areas in Patancheru wear deserted look as migrants left for native places for voting

While the parts of Maharastra, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madya Pradesh, Uttar Paresh and West Bengal would see polling on May 13, the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh were also scheduled on the same day.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 11 May 2024, 11:30 PM

Sangareddy: The industrial areas in the Patancheru area wore a deserted look as many workers left for their native places for voting scheduled on May 13.

Since a huge number of migrant workers from these states were working in the Patancheru industrial area while some of them were running their businesses, the Patancheru assembly segment had a huge migrant population.

Those hailing fom North Indian states had left on Friday, while those from Andhra Pradesh had also started leaving in buses, trains, and cars.

Some of the contesting candidates in their native states had oragnised transportation to these voters. Particularly, the contesting candidates in Andhra Pradesh had arranged transportation for voters residing in Patancheru. The vehicular traffic movement in Patancheru had come down and many houses remained locked as the entire families had left to their native places.

Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed all the private companies to grant one day of paid leave to all their employees, most of the workers had sought two to there additional leaves since their native places were located long distances away. Industrialists said that the production in the industrial areas came down largely as many of the employees went on leave.

The eateries and business establishments in Patancheru area also witnessed poor business on Friday and Saturday. This situation is expected to continue till Tuesday or Wednesday in the industrial area. Parts of Sangareddy, Narsapur, and Gajwel assembly segments had wi(EOM)