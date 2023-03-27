Actor Kiran Abbavaram interacts with students at NIT-Warangal

Actor Kiran Abbavaram and the crew of the 'Meter' movie had a chit chat with students of the NITW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Actors Kiran Abbavara and Athulya Ravi interacts with NITW students on Monday.

Warangal: Actor Kiran Abbavaram and the crew of the ‘Meter’ movie had a chit chat with students of the NITW here on Monday evening as a part of pre-event of the ‘Springspree 2023’ cultural fest.

The Film Committee in association with Springspree 2023 organised the programme where Kiran along with actress Athulya Ravi and others shared about his journey in the film industry. A teaser of the movie was also played.

Later, a podcast was organised for the actor and actress, moderated by Mary, a B.Tech student. Both of them spoke in detail about their college life.

Kiran said he had studied B.Tech (ECE) at Rayalaseema Engineering College and worked in the IT industry in Bengaluru and Chennai before taking up a career in films.

Kiran said he would be acting in three movies and added that Saregama production house was producing its first film featuring him. Sai Charan Malyala, Vamshi, Rahul Ruben Raj and Vaibhav coordinated the event. Dean of Student Welfare Prof Puli Ravi Kumar also spoke.